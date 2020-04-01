Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State government has officially confirmed a fresh case of COVID-19, making it the second index case of the novel Coronavirus in the state.

The state Commissioner for Information and Values Orientation, Aare Muyiwa Olumilua, disclosed on Wednesday that the patient was already receiving attention at the isolation centre.

The confirmation of the fresh case came barely 24 hours after the index case was discharged from the isolation centre located at the Oba Adejugbe Hospital, Agric Olope, Ado-Ekiti.

Daily Sun gathered that the Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Mojisola Yaya-Kolade, will fully brief the press on the new case before the week runs out.

Olumilua urged the people of the state not to panic on the new case of COVID-19 in the ‘Land of Honour’ assuring that the Fayemi administration was working hard to curtail the spread of the disease.

He urged residents to comply with the stay-at-home order and follow other directives aimed at tackling the disease.

Olumilua said: “We are assuring our people that there is no cause for alarm.

“We are already taking all necessary steps to ensure that the disease doesn’t fester in our dear state.

“Part of the measures put in place is the total lockdown of the state where movements are restricted to curb the spread.

“We salute the security agencies for ensuring that the lockdown issued by Governor Kayode Fayemi is obeyed.

“We appeal to our people to complement government’s efforts by staying indoors till April 12 and maintaining personal hygiene of hand washing, use of sanitisers and maintain social distancing to curb the spread,” Olumilua said.