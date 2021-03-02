From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State Government has directed workers from grade level 02 to 12 to resume work with effect from Monday, March 8, following the curtailment of COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

The government had as part of measures to contain the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, last year ordered workers from grade level 02 to 12 to work from home.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Head of Service, Mrs Peju Babafemi, disclosed this adding that this and other measures by the government have helped control the spread of the virus in the state.

She said : “Considering the progress made so far in curtailing the spread of the virus as well as the Federal and State Governments’ plans for vaccination, His Excellency, Dr John Kayode Fayemi has directed all Public Officers on Grade Levels 02-12 hitherto working from home to resume work on Monday 8, March 2021.

“However, all officers are to continue to take personal responsibility for their health, including proper use of masks (covering nose and mouth), regular hand washing and sanitizing, as well as social distancing. Avoidance of large gatherings should be strictly observed.”

Babafemi further said that ‘ All Accounting Officers should ensure compliance with the above directives in their various MDAs.”