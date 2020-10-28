Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State government has directed workers on Grade Levels two to seven in the State Public Service to resume work November .

The workers, in compliance with the Stay at Home Order which forms part of preventive methods stipulated by government in tackling spread of COVID-19 have been away from office since March 23, 2020.

Announcing the resumption of the workers on Wednesday, the State Government in a statement by the Head of Service, Mrs Peju Babafemi, stated that the steps taken in containing the virus which include provision of equipment and materials to prevent the spread in offices have been reviewed.

” The Governor, His Excellency, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has therefore directed all workers on Grade Levels 02- 07, hitherto at home to resume work with effect from Monday, November 2, 2020.

“It is noteworthy that despite the stay at home order and the limited resources available to government, Ekiti State Government has continued to demonstrate unflinching commitment to workers’ wellbeing and career development.”

Babafemi, therefore, urged all the workers as they resume to show more dedication to duty in ensuring effective service delivery to people.

“All Accounting Officers should provide the necessary support for their staff and ensure compliance with all COVID-19 protocols in the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs)”, she added.