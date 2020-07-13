Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The proprietor of a private school, Victory College, Ilawe Ekiti, in Ekiti South West Local Government Area of Ekiti State, has reportedly absonded after violating the directive of the state government on school closure.

The government, through the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mr. Foluso Daramola, had since sealed off the school premises and on the trail of the proprietor.

According to a statement by the Assistant Director (Information) of the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Kunle Adeniyi, Daramola gave the order after receiving the interim report from officials of the ministry who investigated the activities of the private school.

The statement read in parts: ”Ekiti State Government has ordered the immediate sealing off of the premises of Victory College, Ilawe Ekiti, in Ekiti South West Local Government Area of the State, for violating the directives of Government on the closure of schools as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic currently ravaging most parts of the globe.

”According to the Commissioner, the proprietor of the private school, who is now at large, was discovered to be organizing extra moral classes for students and pupils, in total violation of the subsisting government directives on the closure of schools in the state.

”While noting that the security agents were already on the trail of the proprietor, Mr. Daramola disclosed that the proprietor would face the wrath of the law, for violation of COVID-19 protocols in the State, whenever he is apprehended.”

Adeniyi, therefore, urged members of the public to give useful information about residents flouting government’s directives, adding that the Governor Kayode Fayemi-led administration has placed great importance on the health of the general public.