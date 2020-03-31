Laide Raheem, Abeokuta, Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure, Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Government, yesterday, discharged the index case of COVID-19 from its isolation centre after he was certified free of the dreaded coronavirus.

The male patient, who had been receiving treatment at the Ekiti State Infectious Disease Control Centre, Ado-Ekiti, since March 18, was discharged from the centre at about 2.00pm.

Governor Kayode Fayemi, who is also the chairman of the state task force on COVID-19, had earlier in a state broadcast on Sunday, given an indication that the patient might be discharged, should his second test come back negative.

Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Moji Yaya-Kolade; the ministry Permanent Secretary, Folake Olomojobi, and members of the state task force on COVID-19 had a brief chat with the patient and his sister shortly before his discharge.

The patient, who wore a striped blue shirt on a pair of jeans trousers, was in a relaxed mood, and was seen chatting with his sister and a few health officials while his discharge documents were being prepared.

Yaya-Kolade told journalists that the patient was discharged after two tests run on him have come back negative. She added that other tests carried out on the patient also revealed his vital organs are functioning well.

“We have tested him twice and the results were negative. He is doing fine and all tests carried out show that his organs are also functioning well. So, we are happy to discharge him.

“We shall still keep monitoring him from his base and we also appeal to the public to call the emergency numbers to report any suspected case, so we can take action in a timely manner. It was the timely intervention that saved our index case.

She said the state was monitoring the 41 contacts that had been put in self-isolation, adding that several guidelines have been put in place to curtail the spread of the coronavirus in Ekiti State.

The 38-year-old patient, who spoke with journalists, thanked the state government for his treatment. He also thanked Governor Fayemi for visiting him at the centre and urged Nigerians to take the war against the dreaded coronavirus more seriously.

He said: “I appreciate the state government, the medical team and entire Ekiti people for their care and for standing by me during my trying moment.

“I want our people to know that coronavirus is real. We should join hands with government and observe all recommended hygienic procedures to curtail the spread of the disease,” he said.

72 contacts under monitor in Ogun

Ogun State Government yesterday said one new case of COVID-19 has been recorded in the state.

The new discovery brings the figure of recorded cases in the state to four.

Disclosing this to journalists in Abeokuta, Commissioner for Health, Tomi Coker, said the new case is a 30-year-old female.

Coker, however, discloses that two of the four COVID-9 cases have been discharged, while 72 contacts were being closely monitored.

“Last night, we had a new confirmed positive of COVID-19 which is a 30-year-old female. And a contact of the third case.

“So far, in Ogun State, we have run 60 tests of which we have four positive. The four positive are actually two clusters. The second case is the contact of the first. And the fourth case is the contact of the third.

“We also have 112 contact tracing of individuals of which 40 have completed their 14 days follow-up. We are currently, actively following 72 cases,” Coker said.

She lamented the unsafe practice by some people to ostensibly keep themselves safe from the COVID-19, adding she got information that some mothers were giving their babies hand sanitizers to drink.

She declared the practice is harmful, noting, “no evidence or medical support that drinking sanitizers could cure or vaccinate one against coronavirus.”

Makinde didn’t contract virus at Ibadan rally –CPS

Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Taiwo Adisa, has said the governor did not contract the coronavirus at a People’s Democratic Party (PDP) unification rally on March 18 in Ibadan.

Adisa said in a statement, yesterday, that there was no known incident of COVID-19 as at the time the rally was held.

He said insinuations in some quarters that Makinde, who, on Monday, tested positive to COVID-19, contracted the disease at the rally was not correct.

He said: “The issue of the governor being said to have contracted COVID-19 at the March 18 PDP South West zonal unification rally doesn’t come to play because there was no known incident of the virus in Oyo State at that time.

“Also, the governor didn’t have any symptom(s) as at that time.

“At the time that the rally was held, there was no known case of the COVID-19 and after the rally.

“Governor Makinde actually put out a message to indicate that if he had got a hint of the existence of coronavirus in the state an hour to the rally, he would have cancelled the event.

“He took responsibility for holding the rally. So, we cannot afford to politicise the issue of COVID-19. It is beyond politics.”

Adisa, however, said the only plausible case of exposure that Makinde had to coronavirus was when he attended the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting on March 19, a day after the Ibadan rally.

He said all governors, who attended that meeting were advised to self-isolate and undergo testing after one of the attendees tested positive to the virus.

12 test negative in Ondo

Ondo State Government has announced there is no case of coronavirus in the state, saying the suspected carriers of the virus tested negative.

This is coming on the heels of the results of latest tests carried out on 12 suspected cases.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, who met with the State Inter-ministerial Committee on COVID-19, yesterday, declared the state would do everything to prevent the disease.

The committee chaired by Commissioner for Health, Wahab Adegbenro, reiterated that vigilance and strict adherence to global best practices were the only antidote to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

Adegbenro, who briefed the governor on the activities of the committee, said door-to-door campaign was embarked upon by the committee to sensitise the public on the disease.

He cautioned people against public gathering just as he warned the residents to be wary of unhygienic acts.

He advised the people to engage in intensive hygienic practices and continue to practise all laid down rules, especially hand washing to avoid the dreaded disease.

This is even as he called on security personnel to ensure the lockdown order is implemented in all parts of the state.

Meanwhile, Ahead of the total lockdown of the state which takes effect today, residents of Akure, the state capital yesterday, stormed various markets in the town to buy foodstuff and other essential commodities.

Although Ondo State has not recorded any incident of coronavirus disease, the state government said its duty bound to abide by the lockdown order of the Federal government as precautionary measure against the spread of the disease.

To this end, residents of Akure trouped out yesterday to stock their homes with good items and other important items.

It was gathered that the prices of food items have been hiked slightly as a result of high demand.

Similar thing was reportedly experienced in other major towns in the state, especially Ondo, Ore, Akungba-Akoko and Okitipupa.

Also, it was gathered that many residents also engaged in various domestic activities which included filling of their cooking gas to avoid being stranded when the total lockdown takes effect.

… Shuts down markets as UBA donates N28m

Ondo State Government has ordered the immediate closure of all markets across the state.

However, the directive exclude life-saving items such as food, water and medicines at various independent shops in the state.

This, Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, said was aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus to the state.

The state government insisted that the essential items can only be sold at independent shops and not public markets.

Ojogo said: “It has been observed that residents have flagrantly disobeyed this directive which is a potent measure to avoid the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

“Compelled by this unwholesome infraction, government hereby places a total ban on all markets across Ondo State with effect from yesterday,” he said.

Meanwhile, the United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) has donated N28 million to the state government to fight coronavirus.

Regional Head of the bank, Olurotimi Obagaye, said it is hoped the donation will go a long way in helping the state in the fight against COVID-19, while praying to God to have mercy on the world.

Governor Akeredolu thanked the UBA Foundation and Tony Elemelu Foundation that donated the money for the love they have for the state.

The governor said UBA has done well for the country and Africa with the donation.

Fayemi opens support account to combat disease

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has opened a support account for the COVID-19 pandemic and named an eight-person management committee to oversee the running of the account.

The committee was set up in line with the governor’s commitment to transparency and accountability

The account was opened specifically to receive donations from corporate bodies, philanthropists and well-meaning members of the society, who are willing to support the state government’s efforts to combat COVID-19.

The expected support will also go towards providing palliatives for vulnerable persons in the state.