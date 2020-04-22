The Iyaloja of Ekiti, Mrs Waye Osho, has advised market women including traders in the state not to open markets or shops in line with the government lockdown order to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the market leader gave this advice in an interview on Wednesday in Ado-Ekiti.

She said that the closing down of the three main markets in Ado Ekiti by the Ekiti Government was a welcome development.

“It is a welcome development and we have to obey and support the government in its efforts to make sure that the coronavirus pandemic is chased out of Ekiti. Only those people still living, can be hopeful of tomorrow” she said.

She advised that everybody should buy and sell at the neighborhoods to obey the government order pending the time the nation would get out of the present situation.

The market leader also called for the support of market executives in ensuring that these markets remained shut and no one should open shops or stalls to sell anything for now.

She listed the affected markets to include the popular Oja Oba (King’s market),

(Bisi market) and Shasha market. (NAN)