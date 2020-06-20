Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Government of Ekiti State has begun COVID-19 testing with the establishment of its new Molecular Laboratory with 10 samples.

The Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Mojisola Yaya-Kolade, stated that the 10 samples, marked the beginning of communal sampling in the state.

Yaya-Kolade, who made the remarks at the COVID-19 update in Ado-Ekiti, over the weekend, disclosed that Ekiti has discharged 26 patients and currently has two patients as at Friday afternoon.

She added that the two patients were in stable conditions and doing fine in their treatment.

The commissioner, speaking on Gender-Based Violence (GBV), encouraged citizens to stand up against the menace in the state.

According to her, Her Excellency, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, has commenced advocacy to curb sexual assaults in society.

The Sexual Assault Resource Centre, the first in the country, according to the commissioner, will be inaugurated in the state on Monday.

She noted that the resource centre will pay the medical bills of those affected and also give them vocational training.

On the public health security of the state in regard to COVID-19, the Coordinator, COVID-19 Task Force, Prof Bolaji Aluko, remarked that the lockdown is holding stable and that there has been so far no reported incursion of people into the state.

Aluko, however, warned traders who have blocked some streets and roads in the state capital that the markets would be relocated in the coming week.

Aluko further cautioned those not wearing face masks and those in the habit of not wearing them properly that sanctions await them.

The Commissioner for Information and Values Orientation, Aare Muyiwa Olumilua, on his part, urged residents to abide by all rules and protocols guiding COVID-19 in the state to ensure safety of all from the pandemic.