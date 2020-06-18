Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Government has said that its recently inaugurated molecular laboratory, has been accredited and authorised to commence testing for COVID-19 infection.

Also, the state is to initiate a pilot test among healthcare professionals who were at the frontline of battling the coronavirus in the State.

The State Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Mojisola Yaya-Kolade, made this known in Ado-Ekiti during a press briefing on the activities of the State COVID-19 Taskforce.

She explained that the Molecular Laboratory which is situated at the Ekiti State Teaching Hospital, Ado -Ekiti (EKSUTH), has been accredited and authorised to be put to use by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, (NCDC) and other relevant agencies in the country

The laboratory testing, according to the Commissioner, would serve as surveillance on the prevalence of the infection in the 16 Local Government Areas of the State.

Yaya-Kolade explained that the testing would start with Health workers who were at the frontline of tackling the infection in the State.

Speaking on reopening of worship centres, the Commissioner said that the State Government would base its decision on scientific reports available to it, the trend of things in the neighbouring states, and the readiness of worship centres to comply with the modalities that would be put in place.

She said:”Churches are still closed in Ekiti State, because decision will be made based on what is going on in the surrounding States. We are observing what is going on, we are considering scientific evidence, we are going to start doing our surveillance.

“The laboratory test would be the surveillance of the whole communities and as we discussed in our meeting with the Committee set up on re-opening of worship centers, we don’t want to open and close again like some states are doing.

“The worship centres should be

ready to do what we need them to do, we need to get it right, until worship centers are ready and know what to do, then we can’t decide on opening worship places.”

Giving an update on COVID-19 infected patients, Yaya-Kolade, revealed that the State is currently providing medical care and attention to six patients after discharging four patients few days ago.

She expressed optimism that two more patients would be discharged in no distant time after their testing results might have turned negative the second time.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Gbenga Agbeyo, disclosed that the state government was proposing to fumigate schools and other public places ahead of school resumption.

The Coordinator of the Taskforce, Prof. Bolaji Aluko, said the security situation in the state is stable with no major breach on the guidelines set for interstate movements. He added that the protocol for the movement of corpses in and outside the state was still in force.