Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has inaugurated a 40-man task force to coordinate the prevention and management of possible outbreak of the dreaded coronavirus in the state, with a charge to “beat the virus” and minimise its impact on the economy.

Governor Fayemi said his administration was determined to prevent the outbreak of the coronavirus through a combination of public enlightenment and updated medical facilities.

The governor who addressed stakeholders and journalists at a special session on COVID-19 in Ado-Ekiti, yesterday, also disclosed other arrangements being put in place to properly manage the health issue.

These include, volumes of pamphlets and posters; an isolation centre for quarantine, 24/7 emergency response unit; gears for health officers and hand sanitisers as well as water dispensing units.

The Federal Government had last week reported the first case of coronavirus through an Italian man who arrived Lagos from Italy on February, 25.