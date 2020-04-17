Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti , Clement Adeyi, Osogbo and Jessica Onyike

Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), Ekiti State chapter, has appealed to the state and federal governments to consider its members in the various palliative gestures embarked upon to cushion the effect of the lockdown declared to check the spread of COVID-19.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Chairman of the union, Ayo Kumapayi, and the Secretary, Azeez Agbaje.

NUP said the request became necessary following the extension of the lockdown by two weeks.

According to the union, the lockdown has subjected many pensioners to hunger and untold hardship thus resulting in health complication and even death of some of them.

“While we commend our governments for their efforts to cushion the effects of this pandemic on the vulnerable citizens, it is important to call their attention to the plight of our members.

“We have recorded several death of our members since this lockdown began, most of them, especially from 70 years above, are now in critical condition due to hunger.

“The lockdown is a double jeopardy on our members because some of them are still being owed pension by government while their children, who were supposed to provide for their food, are also trapped in the lockdown.

“In addition, many good Samaritans have also deserted our members based on the directives of government on the need for people to avoid contact with the aged for now.

“It is very important that our government reach out to our members through the route used for the payment of their pension and allowances or pass through the union to save them from untimely death.

“The cash transfer scheme of the Federal Government ought to have captured pensioners as they are among the vulnerable persons in the society based on their age and health

“We are begging our governments, corporate bodies and individuals to save our souls and reach out to our members,” NUP said in the statement.

Private hospitals not allowed to admit, treat patients –Osun

Osun State Government has restated its warning that private hospitals are not allowed to admit and treat suspected or confirmed coronavirus patients.

Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode, who gave the warning, yesterday, said non-adherence to the directive would attract prosecution by the government.

Egbemode disclosed that government had accredited health facilities with required personnel to treat suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients in the state.

“The government has reiterated that private hospitals across the state are not allowed to treat COVID-19 patients, whether suspected or confirmed.

“The state has accredited health facilities with required personnel to take care of patients, whether suspected or confirmed, at its isolation and care centres. Testing and treatment are free in all government facilities,” she said.

The commissioner noted that attempt to treat COVID-19 patients in private facilities would only open the state to community infections and negate all the sacrifices people of Osun had made so far.

Asaba Development Union donates relief materials to Lagos members

Women’s wing of the Asaba Development Union has donated relief materials to mitigate the impact of the lockdown on members in Lagos State.

Vice President of the union, Christy Akaeze, said the donation, which comprised of several foodstuff, was from the Lagos branch of the union as part of its contribution to the fight against COVID-19.

“This COVID-19 lockdown affects everybody; the relief is basically for members whose feeding depends on their daily income but they are made to sit-at-home or people that cannot afford food at this time,” she said.

Akaeze also said they donated some cash to Asaba Development world bank of COVID-19.

She said the union had nine units in Lagos State and that the relief materials would be distributed among members of the units.

She encouraged Nigerians to support their neighbours, friends and relations with gifts and donations as it was not easy for a lot of families who are forced to stay-at-home as part of government measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.