Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Police Command has, in addition to the ban restricting public gatherings of more than 20 persons across the state as a measure to contain the spread of COVID-19, stopped social visits to police stations and offices in the state.

It also stressed the use of hand sanitizers in public places.

In a press release on Monday by the Commissioner of Police, Amba Asuquo, through the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Sunday Abutu, and made available to reporters in Ado-Ekiti, residents in the state were urged to adhere strictly to the new orders, with a warning that flouters would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

The statement reads :

“No vehicle, be it commercial or private, should convey more than one passenger in the front seat and more than three passangers at the back seat(s) at a time.

“No motorcycle, be it commercial (Okada) or private, should carry more than one passenger at a time.

“Although police stations are accessible 24/7, all social visits to police stations and other police offices are no longer allowed, except where absolutely necessary.

“Motor parks, beer parlours, eateries, supermarkets, and other commercial shops and places must provide hand sanitizers for their customers to use before and after any transaction.”

The command further advised residents on the need for safety and ensure execution of the directives are carried out to the letter:

“Avoid handshakes, cover your nose while sneezing, avoid markets and crowded places, wash your hands frequently, drink enough water, stay away from people who sneeze or cough around you and pray.”

The commissioner advised that the people of the state be law-abiding for the common good.

The Command urged residents to call the Police Control Room on 08062335577 when faced with an ugly incident, be it a suspected COVID-19 or a criminal case.