Dr Oyebanji Filani, Ekiti Commissioner for Health and Human Services, says the state recorded 74 new cases of COVID-19.

This is contained in a statement by Filani on Sunday in Ado-Ekiti.

He said the new cases of the virus were suspected to be recorded after the Eid- el-kabir celebration.

The commissioner said there was significant decline in the number of positive COVID-19 cases and low occupancy in the isolation centres before the Eid-el -Kabir celebrations which occurred early in the month.

He appealed to all residents of the state to adhere strictly to government’s public health and social measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

The commissioner urged the residents to strictly observe the laid down COVID-19 protocols, including wearing of facemasks, proper handwashing or use of alcohol-based sanitizer, social and physical distancing.

He urged people to report at the nearest health facility when sick, to get tested and isolated if positive and appeal for adherence to COVID-19 measures by banks and other institutions.

The commissioner noted that vaccination remained the most effective means to curb the pandemic and encouraged all residents of the state to get vaccinated.

He confirmed that 384,730 persons were fully vaccinated in the state, and urged citizens to visit the nearest vaccination post to get their complete COVID-19 jabs. (NAN)