Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti
Ekiti State Government has recorded one new COVID-19 positive case; this was confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), increasing the number of patients in the state to 12.
In a statement on Monday night, the Commissioner for Health, Mojisola Yaya-Kolade, revealed that the new positive case was a female who travelled into the state from Katsina State.
The statement read: “The new positive case is a female, who entered Ekiti State during the lockdown from Katsina State.
“Her purpose was to visit the husband, a military officer, who resides in Oye-Ekiti.
“When he noticed symptoms of the COVID -19 infection, he alerted the task force, and samples were taken from her for testing. The test result returned positive for COVID-19.
“This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Ekiti State to twelve (12), of which nine (9) are active, two (2) discharged, and one (1) death,” the statement explained.
Leave a Reply