Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Government has recorded one new COVID-19 positive case; this was confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), increasing the number of patients in the state to 12.

In a statement on Monday night, the Commissioner for Health, Mojisola Yaya-Kolade, revealed that the new positive case was a female who travelled into the state from Katsina State.

The statement read: “The new positive case is a female, who entered Ekiti State during the lockdown from Katsina State.

“Her purpose was to visit the husband, a military officer, who resides in Oye-Ekiti.

“When he noticed symptoms of the COVID -19 infection, he alerted the task force, and samples were taken from her for testing. The test result returned positive for COVID-19.

“This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Ekiti State to twelve (12), of which nine (9) are active, two (2) discharged, and one (1) death,” the statement explained.