From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State COVID-19 taskforce has shut physical classes and laboratories of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Oye Local Government Area of the state over noncompliance with the guidelines to contain the spread of the virus.

The indefinite closure was attributed to the filling up of the institution’s lecture halls and laboratories by students of the school who were neither wearing their face masks nor observing physical distancing.

The students were also spotted in clusters while others milled around on the campus with no regard to safety guidelines.

The coordinator of the Ekiti State COVID-19 Task Force, Prof Bolaji Aluko, made this known to journalists in Ado-Ekiti when he and the SSA on Public Health, Dr. Jimlas Ogunsakin, paid an unannounced visit to the university.

Aluko said, “A two-person task force unit paid a surprise visit to FUOYE, Oye campus, in the morning of Friday, February 12, 2021, and found widespread violation of COVID-19 guidelines all over the campus.”

Following the development, the coordinator ordered the indefinite closure of the facilities and emphasised that their reopening would be made possible when a certificate of compliance is obtained from the taskforce.

“Consequently the Vice-Chancellor and Chief Medical Officer were asked directly by the taskforce coordinator, Prof. Aluko, accompanied by SSA Public Health, Dr. Ogunsakin, to shut down until further notice, all physical classes, and laboratories, until a certificate of compliance is obtained by the task force, as was previously required of the university (following a checklist previously sent to it) but not obtained.”

He noted that such violation signaled a serious danger to the lives of the students, staff, and the community surrounding the university.

Aluko, however, warned that the university would be prosecuted in the event that it reopens without fulfilling the terms of compliance.