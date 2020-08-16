Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State COVID-19 Response Task Force has sealed off some pharmacy, supermarket, and food institutions in Ado-Ekiti, the State capital for violating COVID-19 guidelines to curtail spread of the virus.

A statement by the Coordinator of the Task force, Prof Bolaji Aluko,

said the measure became necessary following scrupulous inspections on Friday and Saturday by the Task force compliance unit.

The Coordinator identified the affected institutions as : Chino Supermarket, Ikere road, Babatola Shopping Complex, Ikere road, NAO Supermarket, Adebayo road, Beta Life Pharmacy, Adebayo road.

Others are : Twin Pharmacy, Fajuyi area, Prosperous Club, Bana Place and Peppersoup joint opposite Ologede Police Station, Ikere road.

Aluko disclosed that the institutions have been closed to operations to the public until further notice.

He urged members of the public to ensure and advised that institutions that serve them obey the simple guidelines of usage of infra-red thermometers, functional water/sanitizer stands, wearing of face masks by all staff and patrons and social distancing within the premises.

He, however, reminded residents that the guidelines are for the health and safety of all.