Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Government has said it will set up a COVID-19 laboratory facility in the state to increase the capability for more tests for residents.

The Commissioner for Health, Mojisola Yaya-Kolade, said this facility is to be provided by Governor Kayode Fayemi, in partnership with well-meaning Ekiti indigenes and other private sponsors.

Yaya-Kolade spoke in Ado-Ekiti, on Friday, during a COVID-19 update press conference held by the task force in charge of the pandemic.

She said: “The Federal government promised to provide a facility but it has not been forthcoming. The Governor, Dr Fayemi now used his own initiative to reach out to well meaning Ekiti indigenes and friends to provide a facility that will boost our testing capacity.

“We are very optimistic that the testing kits, reagents and other materials to be used will arrive Ekiti next week,” she said.

Yaya-Kolade, who said the state at present has seven patients on admission, hinted that some of them have turned negative but still awaiting second tests before they can be discharged.

“All of them are also stable. We are still tracing about eleven contacts who had contacts with the patients in isolation.”

On the number of results being awaited, Yaya-Kolade stated that blood samples were being taken continuously, especially for those who entered the state through illegal means.

“Some people who came into Ekiti and those who are manifesting signs are being quarantined and their blood samples were being taken on daily basis.

“We are determined to ensure that Ekiti records no death again and our testing capability is still going to be increased with the test laboratory we are planning for Ekiti.”

Yaya-Kolade clarified that Ekiti has not absolutely banned burial ceremony, saying such can be done with proper approval from the state government.

“Burial can be done in Ekiti upon getting approval and it has to be done in compliance with social distancing directive and with such gathering not more than 20 people.”

The commissioner added that Governor Fayemi had ordered compulsory COVID-19 tests for those entering the state through the borders before being discharged from quarantine centre.

Also speaking, the Director General, Office of Transformation and Strategic Delivery, Prof. Bolaji Aluko, added that the government had enlisted the services of driver and community associations for increased vigilance on those entering the state illicitly.

“Apart from security agencies, we are getting information from communities, so that we can arrest those sneaking into Ekiti. Those caught are being profiled and made to face the Magistrate.”

Aluko appealed to whoever wants to help the people with palliatives to distribute it in a manner that is dignifying and in tandem with the laid down rules.

“We don’t want a situation whereby our citizens will be milling rounds and scampering for food, because they can further spread the disease through this action.”

The Commissioner for Environment, Hon. Gbenga Agbeyo, applauded the level of enforcement of compulsory use of face masks by the citizens and compliance with other directives.