Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Faculty of Engineering, Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti (EKSU), has, as part of efforts to curtail the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, unveiled an eco-friendly soap and water dispenser.

The dispenser, a mechanical contraption, dispenses soap and water alternatively at the push of a pedal.

A statement by the institution’s Head, Directorate of Information & Corporate Affairs, Bode Olofinmuagun, to journalists on Tuesday, in Ado-Ekiti, stated that the dispenser was designed and made according to the World Health Organisation (WHO) standard, and explained that liquid soap is dispensed from a canister and the machine dispenses water approximately twenty seconds later to give users enough time to rub soap all over their hands. It dispenses enough water to rinse off the lather and leaves the hands freshly clean. It is modified to use not too much water, making it environmentally friendly.

While unveiling the soap and water dispenser at the Academic Building, a member of the team that facilitated the project, Engineer Julius Asaolu, described the dispenser as a unique design that is useful in the fight against COVID-19, at the press of a pedal. He further explained that it would help to conserve the eco-system through minimal use of water.

The Acting Head, Department of Mechanical Engineering, Dr Stephen Temitope, described the dispenser as one-of-a-kind with its one-pedal designed. He, however, solicited the support of the University Management to secure the patenting rights to the dispenser so as to avoid unauthorized duplication of the design.

The Dean, Faculty of Engineering, Professor Iyiola Oluwaleye, expressed his gratitude to the Vice-Chancellor for encouraging intellectual growth and research and commended the team that worked on the project for their tenacity despite the shortage of technical staff to operate available machinery.

Oluwaleye recommended the dispenser for schools, churches, mosques, malls and office buildings.

In his remarks, the institution’s Vice Chancellor, Prof Edward Olanipekun, commended the Faculty of Engineering for the initiative and reiterated the Management’s commitment to prioritizing Engineering and Information and Communication Technology activities with a view to harnessing the intellectual resources available in the University.