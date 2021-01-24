From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai and a team of medical experts drawn from various high institutions, including United States of America (USA) are billed to discuss the efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines.

The event webinar, which is being organised by Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation, will discuss the safety of vaccines.

In a statement the Managing Director, Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation, Abubakar G. Umar, said: “The online seminar is intended to sensitise the public and provide answers to all the issues surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and its vaccines.

“The webinar, which comes up on Thursday with Malam Nasir Ahmed el-Rufai, the executive governor of Kaduna State as a special guest of honour, will feature a team of medical experts to give their opinions about the Covid-19.

“Speakers at the webinar include the Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Faisal Shu’aibu and Prof. Abdulsalam Nasidi, a pioneer epidemiologist.

“Others are Dr. Nasiru Sani Gwarzo, an epidemiologist; Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Industry Trade and Investments, Prof. Zubairu Iliyasu; Director of Centre for Infectious Diseases, Bayero University Kano, Prof Sarki Abba; Director, Centre for Urologic Oncology, Northwestern University, Chicago USA, and Dr. Muhammed Adis, Executive Secretary of Nasarawa State Primary Health Care Development Agency. Members of the public are invited to join and participate at the online public seminar using the ZOOM platform.”