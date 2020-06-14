Fred Itua, Abuja

Emeka Offor, a prominent businessman, has donated 100 hospital beds and medical equipment worth $380,000 to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH), as part of his contribution towards the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The move is to assist in the promotion of primary health care system in the country.

Offor who made the donation at the weekend through his foundation, Sir Emeka Offor Foundation, said he donated the hospital beds as part of his Foundation’s contribution to the hospital to mitigate the challenges posed by COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking on the development, while presenting the 40-feet high container load of medical equipment to the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Professor Abdullahi Yussuf, Offor Foundation which was represented by its Chief of Staff, Chris Ezike, declared that its partner, Savannah Centre for Diplomacy, Democracy and Development (SCDDD), nominated the institution as a beneficiary of the medical equipment distribution programme.

He emphasised that the consignment is not to be sold, resold or exchanged for profit or gain.

He further noted that the Public Health Consultant of the Foundation, Dr. Tanko Yakasai, would soon commence post donation visits to the hospital with a view to ensuring compliance with the rules of corporate governance on the facilities.

According to Ezike, the donation of the medical equipment was in line with the foundation’s core vision of improving the quality of life of Africans by supporting health and educational interventions.

He also stressed the Foundation’s commitment towards bridging the gap that exists in the African developmental hemisphere by promoting qualitative education and public health.