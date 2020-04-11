David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi and Obinna Odogwu, Awka

The Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Police and Federal Medical Centre, Yola, through the Adamawa State Government, yesterday, in Oraifite, Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State, took delivery of their own share of fourteen 40 feet containers of medical equipment and supplies worth over N2.1 billion donated Sir Emeka Offor Foundation (SEOF) to 14 medical institutions in Nigeria, spread across the six geopolitical zones of the country, including Abuja.

Eleven medical institutions in including Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, Awka, Anambra State, National Orthopedic Hospital Enugu, Federal Medical Center Yenegua Bayelsa State, University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital Maiduguri, Gonbe State Specialist Hospital Gombe, Federal Medical Center, Kalgo, Leko Abdurrahman Hospital Daura had already received their own consignments.