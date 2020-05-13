Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Enugu North Senatorial Zone Chapter has distributed Palliatives to vulnerable persons in George Ogara’s hometown, Unadu Community, Nsukka Local Government Area to cushion the grueling effect of the COVID-19 lockdown on them.

The palliatives included bags of rice, cartons Noodles and other food items.

Speaking to Newsmen Tuesday during the function, the zonal chairman of the Party, Chief Chinedu Okosisi extolled the virtues of the party’s gubernatorial Candidate in the 2019 general election, Barr. George Tabugbo Ogara, while thanking the community for their support during the period.

He noted that the Materials were meant for the entire Enugu North Senatorial zone, but because the quantity cannot go round the zone, the leadership of the party then decided to bring them to Unadu, where its guber candidate hails from, as a way of appreciating their supports during the last election in the state.

“Our target is to simply share these relief materials to the vulnerable amongs us, especially in this trying time across the globe.

“Our choice of Unadu is because of the love and respect we have for you as a community.

“It is our own small way of saying we are grateful you gave us one of the greatest shining lights in your land, to fly our party ticket in the last election in the state”, Okosis stated.

However, the Party’s gubernatorial candidate, Barr. George Tabugbo Ogara who was unavoidably absent during the exercise, had earlier spoken with the zonal chairman, while expressing satisfaction with the party’s choice of his community as beneficiary of the relief packages.

However, expressing her happiness, one of the beneficiaries, Mrs. Catherine Onoh hailed the APC for their humanitarian gesture.

According to her, “my family has been overwhelmed by this lockdown. This palliative will alleviate some suffering in my family.”

Another beneficiary, Mrs. Jacinta Ugwu extolled the APC for remembering them at this trying time. She prayed God to continue to bless them for their kind gesture.

Other stakeholders of the party who accompanied the zonal chairman to the community included by Barr Chike Omeje, state secretary of the party; Mrs peace Ugwu, zonal women leader; Chief Ejike Aroh, State youth leader; Hon Onyekachi Okenwa, former HoR aspirant for Igboetiti/Uzouwani Federal Constituency, party zonal secretary, Sidney Eze, who is also State financial secretary of the party, and all LG party chairmen in the zone.