Fred Itua, Abuja

Oji River Indigenous Peoples Association Worldwide, has applauded Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for rescinding his decision to site a Coronavirus isolation centre in Achi, Oji Local Government Area of Enugu State.

National President of the association, Dr Obiechina Alex Chukwuemeka, who doubles as a former governorship candidate and a stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in a statement released on behalf of the community, said the action of the governor has doused the tension in the community.

He had argued that the move will expose the community and other surrounding villages in the Local Government to the deadly virus.

He had also said the facility is a training school, with no trained doctors, nurses or other medical staff to provide the needed medical support.

Reacting to the development, he said: “Enugu State Government has listened to the voice of the people of Oji River and has jettisioned her decision to locate Enugu state Isolation Centre in a Community settlement in Achi.

“The Enugu State listening Governor immediately accepted the wise counselling to avoid blames for a potentially possible exponential outbreak of this virus in rural communities and re-located the Enugu State Isolation Centres to Enugu State Teaching Hospital, Parklane, the state Diagnostic Centre and Colliery Hospital Enugu.

“When the Government rescinded her decision, there was jubilation across Oji River with many praising government for considering their safety.

“The people want the Centre to remain as National Security and Civil Defence Training School and they are aware of some devilish and sinister moves of some self centred people to transfer this Centre to Imo state where they have secured land for the execution of their secret plan. His people are watching them and shall expose them soon but they should know we shall ensure they fail.”