(Maureen Ojinaka, NAN)

The Enugu State Government has announced one new confirmed case of COVID-19, bringing the total of the new coronavirus disease patients to 16 in the state.

The Commissioner for Health, Prof. Ikechukwu Obi, announced this in a statement issued on Wednesday in Enugu.

Obi said that the confirmed positive case had a travel history.

He added that two earlier cases, being treated at the state isolation centre, had tested negative.

‘Two more COVID-19 confirmed cases in Enugu State test negative as state records one positive case with travel history, in violation of interstate transportation ban.

‘The Enugu State Ministry of Health announces that two more active COVID-19 cases, undergoing treatment in Enugu State, have tested negative and are being assessed for discharge from the isolation and treatment centre,’ the commissioner said.

According to him, the total number of cases in Enugu state is now 16 cases, with eight active cases and eight discharged cases.

Obi said that the two cases that had become negative were case number three and her son, who was case number 10.

He added that the new positive case was a 39-year-old indigene of Enugu state, who lives in Lagos state and made his way to Enugu in violation of the restriction order on May 13.

‘On an alert, since he was already ill, he was assessed, tested and the result returned positive.

‘The need to comply with the inter-state movement restriction order and other precautionary measures for the containment of the spread of COVID-19 cannot be overemphasised.

‘Enugu state inhabitants are, therefore, encouraged to continue to comply with the directives of the Federal and the state governments on restriction orders,’ Obi said.

He urged the public to also comply with precautionary measures in the public health advisory as directed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the state’s Ministry of Health.