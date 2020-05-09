Enugu State government in furtherance of its efforts to contain the spread of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the state, on Friday, launched the distribution of one million units of fabric facemasks to residents across the 17 local government areas for protection, free of charge.

The facemasks were produced by the state government using fabrics supplied and sewed by indigenous traders and trained tailors respectively as a means of socio-economic empowerment. Consequently, it is expected that over 30,000 youths will be empowered through the production of the facemasks.

Presenting the items to the public, the Deputy Governor of Enugu State, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, said that the gesture was a demonstration of the unique leadership of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, his administration’s proactive response since the outbreak of the pandemic as well as “his deep empathy and concern for all, especially the vulnerable”.

Mrs. Ezeilo disclosed that the event, which was witnessed by the Speaker of the State Assembly, Rt. Hon. Edward Ubosi, the Chairman, Enugu State Council of Traditional Rulers, Igwe Lawrence Agubuzu, and the State Chairman of Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Hon. Solomon Onah, among others, was also a means of creating awareness on the compulsory use of facemasks by residents of the state as well as all other precautionary measures aimed at containing the spread of the viral disease.

The Deputy Governor who advised that the facemasks must be washed often and ironed, added that “those caring for the ill, those already experiencing respiratory symptoms, like coughing and sneezing, the elderly and those with chronic and underlying medical conditions, must wear medical facemasks and not cloth facemasks”.

She maintained that Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration has remained in the frontline of tackling the COVID-19 and combating its inherent socio-economic challenges as well as other issues through the provision of palliatives to cushion its adverse effect on the vulnerable and implementation of economic and health related measures.