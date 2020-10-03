Jude Chinedu, Enugu

As government continues to relax COVID-19 restrictions across the country, Enugu State government has announced the reopening of both private and public tertiary institutions in the state.

The state Commissioner for Education, Prof. Uche Eze, in a statement on Saturday, directed tertiary institutions in the state to reopen on October 12, 2020.

Eze further directed the management of each of the institutions to announce specific date of resumption of academic activities when the approved guidelines for COVID-19 have been met.

He warned that the state Ministry of Education has set up a monitoring team to ensure that every institution abides by the approved guidelines for safe operations in our schools.