Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has approved Group Life/Group Personal Accident Assurance Policy for all medical doctors in the state Ministry of Health and Hospitals.

A statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Ortuanya in Enugu on Wednesday said it was part of the government’s resolve to strengthen the state’s response to Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Ortuanya said the assurance package covered medical doctors in the Enugu State University of Science and Technology Teaching Hospital, (ESUTH) Parklane.

According to him, it is also extended to all doctors in the State Ministry of Health and all other health workers.

Other beneficiaries, according to the statement, include fire fighters, staff of Enugu State Emergency Management Agency and all those involved in other essential services.

The SSG added that the governor was hopeful the gesture would inspire higher commitment and productivity among the beneficiaries.

In a related development, the governor has directed President Generals of all town unions in the state to mobilize volunteers and town criers in their respective communities to enlighten their residents on prevention of COVID-19 with effect from March 26.

The President General were directed to interface with the Enugu State Multi-sectoral Rapid Response Team, through the Permanent Secretary, State Ministry of Health, for collection of Information, Education and Communication (IEC) materials on Coronavirus for the enlightenment.

According to Ortuanya, the state government has also made provisions for logistic support to the president generals for the various town criers for this assignment.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor had earlier announced shut down of schools, bans social activities including burials, weddings and night clubs among others to prevent spread of coronavirus in the state. (NAN)