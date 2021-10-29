From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN) has clamped down on substandard laboratories in Enugu, including a molecular laboratory that conducts coronavirus tests.

Leader of an inspection team to Enugu State and acting Director, Practitioner Regulation and Discipline Department of the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria, Gregory Uchuno, indicated that the molecular lab may have been involved in sharp practices in respect of COVID-19 tests. He disclosed two others were also sealed for various reasons.

Uchuno said: “We have sealed over three laboratories, including a molecular lab that gives result of COVID-19. This sealing could be as a result of expired product, use of quack personnel, or underhand practices.

“We assure people we are not sealing any lab because of lack of quantity of personnel, however, quality of personnel could also lead to sealing of labs.”

He said the objectives of the inspection exercise were to assess the compliance with the minimum standards required to operate a medical laboratory facility in Nigeria and to ensure medical laboratories generate accurate, reliable and timely results for effective treatment and management of patients.

He also said the inspection was to ensure good laboratory practice, ethical values and safety measures are complied with by practitioners and to stem the tide of quackery and unwholesome practices in medical laboratory science profession through the sealing of substandard facilities, arrest and prosecution of unqualified personnel caught generating medical laboratory tests results.

However, the inspection team commended some medical laboratories in Enugu State which they said are operating slightly above average, while many others are operating below the minimum standard required to guarantee quality medical laboratory results.

“Most of the qualified medical laboratory scientists and medical laboratory technicians do not have current practicing licenses and work permits respectively. Therefore, the MLSCN cannot guarantee the accuracy of the test results they generate.”

