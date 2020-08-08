Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Against the backdrop of the fear that Coronavirus pandemic may have spread to some communities in the country, a law maker in Enugu State House of Assembly, Hon. Emma Ugwuerua has counselled the president generals of the twenty-seven autonomous communities in Nsukka West Constituency against the non-chalant attitude of the people towards the virus.

Hon. Ugwuerua who represents the consistency in the State Assembly said the counseling became necessary following the increasing rate of social gathering and the influx of people in such social activities.

He noted that greater number of people neither believe on the existence of the virus nor observe the National Centre For Disease Control, (NCDC) guidelines on COVID 19, which among others included wearing of face mask and social distancing in any gathering.

The lawmaker who is also the Chairman House Committee on Judiciary and Public Petition spoke on the reality of the COVID-19 in an interactive session he had with the leaders of the town unions in his consistency.

“I have come to understand that many of our people don’t believe on the existence of Coronavirus and are vigorously involved in social activities without recourse to NCDC guidelines on the prevention of the virus.

“This is unfair and not for the interest of our people. You should bear in mind that Coronavirus is real and must therefore be taking seriously by following the necessary precautionary measures to avoid being a victim”, he advised.

He charged the president generals of the town unions to sensitize their people on the consequences of neglecting the COVID-19 guidelines.

The lawmaker however, commend the governor of Enugu State Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his dogged efforts to contain the spread of Coronavirus in the state, adding that the governor has done well in the fight against the virus more so, in other areas like in the provision of social amenities and youth empowerment.

In his remarks, the coordinator of the town union leaders in the area, Hon. Louis Ugwu expressed optimism that they would engage in a serious campaign, aimed at educating their subjects on the need to observe the NCDC guidelines on the virus.

Ugwu stressed that the leaders would go into agressive sensitization tour of the twenty seven autonomous communities in Nsukka West Constituency to enlighten the people.

He however described the forum as a landmark in the history of the consistency, saying, “this is the first time we are having this kind of forum with our Representatives in the State House of Assembly.”

The president after Town Union presidents in Enugu State, Mr. Paulinus Eze commended the lawmaker for organizing the interactive session and assured him that they would send the message across the nook and cranny of the consistency.

Meanwhile, the group has declared their unalloyed support to the governor of the state, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for what they described as “his effective and efficient leadership in the State”.