A member representing Igbo-Eze North Constituency 11, in the Enugu State House of Assembly, Hon. Innocent Ugwu, has urged the people of his constituency to support the efforts of the Enugu State Governor, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, to contain the spread of the dreaded Coronavirus sweeping across the country.

He made the call yesterday at his constituency office in Aji, Enugu-Ezike, the Igbo-Eze North Local Government Headquarters, during the Covid-19 sensitization programme, which he organised for the people of his constituency.

Ugwu, who commended the governors efforts at ensuring that the virus does not spread in the state, appealed to his people to ensure that they complement the governors efforts by playing their own part. He urged them to obey all health instructions from the State Ministry of Health. The governor has done so much to ensure that this dreaded virus does not spread in Enugu State and you must support him to achieve that objective. To do that, you must cultivate the habit of constantly washing your hands with soap and water, especially whenever you come back to your house. You must also ensure that you apply hand sanitisers always. Put on your hand gloves and nose masks whenever you are going out of your house. I also want you to obey the governments order on social distancing. Avoid social gathering as much as you can, at least for this period. Also, listen to any other health safety tips that the state government may release as times goes on, he stated.

The sensitization programme was organised for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chairmen in all the wards in the local government, leaders of thought as well as traditional rulers in the local government, who would in turn, take the message back to the people in their respective localities.

The highlight of the programme was the distribution of hand sanitisers, hand gloves, liquid soap, mouth and nose masks, as well as wash hand basins to the people.

However, the PDP Chairman, Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area, Alex Urama, commended Hon Ugwu for providing the safety aids to the people and urged other people in the area to emulate his kind gesture.

In the same vein, the Chairman of the Igbo-Eze North Local Government Traditional Rulers Council, Igwe Gabriel Agbedo, also thanked Governor Uwguanyi and the lawmaker for ensuring that the lives of his people are secured.