Enugu motor spare parts dealers have applauded efforts of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in containing spread of coronavirus disease in the state.

Speaking shortly after the state fire service, led by its Chief Fire Officer, Okwudiri Ohaa, decontaminated Enugu Motor Spare Parts Market, Coal Camp, President of the association, Crescent Ugwoke, said the traders “don’t know how to thank our governor for his efforts to eradicate coronavirus disease in Enugu State.”

Ugwoke, who stated that this is the second time the government will decontaminate the market since the outbreak of the virus, described the exercise by the fire service as a wonderful job.

He thanked God that “it is through the efforts of the governor that Enugu is among the states in the South East zone with low record of positive cases of the disease, not minding that the state has more boundaries with the northern states.

“We are very happy with our governor. I am sure whoever puts his trust in God, our Almighty God will never fail him.

“Enugu is in the hands of God. This is true because you people can see that when this coronavirus came into this country, the state was the first to record two cases in the South East zone.

“But as I am talking to you today, Enugu State is now the lowest in the South East. So, I thank God Almighty that it is through the efforts of the governor that we were able to achieve this feat as we pray harder for the end of the disease,” he said.

Earlier, Ohaa said the exercise was in compliance with the directives of Ugwuanyi that the market should be decontaminated and fumigated for a second time.

“Enugu is the most consistent state in disinfecting its areas since the outbreak of COVID-19. After we decontaminated Ogbete Main Market, Enugu on May 31, the next point of call was the INEC office,” he said.

Ohaa, therefore, reassured the people that it is not going to be the last until the coronavirus is totally eradicated in the country.