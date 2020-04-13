Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Officers and men of the Enugu State police command have been warned to ensure professionalism, devoid of all forms of incivility, brutality, extortion and other acts of misconduct in the course of enforcing the restriction order issued by the state government.

Handing down the warning, the state Commissioner of Police, Ahmad Abdurrahman, reiterated the command’s commitment to continuing to enforce the restriction orders to the letter.

The state police boss in a statement issued by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Daniel Ndukwe (ASP) insisted on professionalism and warned the officers to avoid the arbitrary use of their discretional powers while enforcing the orders.

He assured that severe sanctions henceforth await any officer reported to have involved in incivility, brutality, extortion and other acts of official misconduct.

The statement also said: “The commissioner of police has warned and directed all Area Commanders, DPOs and Heads of Tactical/Operational Departments of the command to ensure maximum control and supervision of officers and men under them, as they will be held vicariously liable for any lapses recorded in their areas of responsibility.

“The commissioner, while acknowledging the adverse socio-economic impact of the restriction orders on mankind globally, has entreated citizens of the state to remain law-abiding and compliant with the restriction orders, as it has been adjudged one of the best ways of staying safe, healthy and avoiding infecting or being infected with the deadly virus.

“He further implored them to remain vigilant and avoid falling prey to criminals, especially fraudsters who are using the internet and social media platforms to defraud unsuspecting citizens of their hard-earned monies and other valuables in these trying times of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The state police boss, however, urged the people of the state to promptly report suspected criminals and acts of criminality to the nearest police station.