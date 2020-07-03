Jude Chinedu, Enugu and Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Enugu State has recorded three more deaths of COVID-19 patients, raising the total number to nine, as 66 new cases were spotted on Wednesday.

A terse statement signed by Commissioner for Health, Ikechukwu Obi, yesterday, indicated that with the new cases, the state now has 192 patients on treatment with the total number of recorded cases rising to 327.

Obi, who reminded residents of the reality of COVID-19, advised them to keep a safe distance from other people at all times, to avoid crowded places and to practice good respiratory hygiene.

“Clean surfaces around you regularly with a solution of 1 part bleach and 99 parts of water (1ml of bleach into 99 ml of water, mixed), wash your hands with soap for 20 seconds under running water as often as possible,” he said.

He urged the people to use alcohol-based hand sanitizer as often as possible in case hand washing facilities were unavailable.

Meanwhile, Onitsha Traditional Council has announced it will scale down on celebration of its traditional festivals this year, in line with outlined measures by the state government to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

This is contained in a proclamation by the Traditional Ruler of the kingdom, Nnaemeka Achebe, which provided the rationale for the decision.

“Based on current projections, the coronavirus is unlikely to be brought under control before the end of August and September.

“The adverse consequences for the economic and social lives of the country will naturally have a serious impact on our own community life in Onitsha.

“A major outcome of this development is that the Ofala festival, which is scheduled to run from October 11 to 12 will be held without the homecoming of Onitsha indigenes; display of royal dances, tributes, parades, and music in addition to the associated events which have come to characterise the festival,’’ he said.