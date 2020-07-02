Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Enugu State has recorded 3 more deaths of COVID-19 patients in the state, raising the total number of deaths in the state to 9, as 66 new cases were spotted on Wednesday.

A terse statement signed by the state Commissioner for Health, Prof Ikechukwu Obi, on Thursday indicates that with the new cases, the state now has 192 patients on treatment with the total number of recorded cases rising to 327.

Prof Obi who reminded residents of the reality of COVID-19 in the state advised them to keep a safe distance from other people at all times, to avoid crowded places and to practice good respiratory hygiene.

Obi urged them to, “clean surfaces around you regularly with a solution of 1 part bleach and 99 parts of water (1ml of bleach into 99 ml of water, mixed), wash your hands with soap for 20 seconds under running water as often as possible.

He further directed them to use alcohol-based hand sanitizer as often as possible in case hand washing facilities were unavailable.