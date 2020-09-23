Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The Enugu State Government has directed that all Primary and Secondary Schools in the State be reopened Monday, September 28, for their third term, six months after academic activities were abruptly halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was announced in a statement by the State Commissioner for Education, Pro Uche Eze, who attributed the decision to stakeholders’ consensus and the approval of the State Governor, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

Prof Eze, who advised students and teachers to abide by approved guidelines on COVID-19 precautions, said that all necessary measures have been put in place in schools to ensure a safe re-opening.

He added that strong monitoring teams at State and Local Government levels have been constituted to monitor compliance with the approved safety guidelines for all who operate in State schools.

The Commissioner, however, noted that Primary Six and Junior Secondary Three students have completed their examinations and are not expected to be back in school.