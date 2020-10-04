Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Enugu State government has announced the reopening of both private and public tertiary institutions in the state in a move to relax COVID-19 restrictions.

The Commissioner for Education, Prof. Uche Eze, in a statement yesterday directed tertiary institutions in the state to reopen on October 12, 2020.

Eze further directed the management of each of the institutions to announce specific dates of resumption of academic activities when the approved guidelines for COVID-19 have been met.