Enugu Government has issued new business operation time for tricycle operators, markets, restaurants and bars in the state in respect of cautious easing of COVID-19 lockdown in strict adherence to Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) protocol.

In a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, the tricycle operators will, with effect from today, operate from 6am to 9pm daily.

According to the statement, markets will also, from today operate between 8am and 6pm daily while restaurants and bars will operate from 6am to 7pm.

The statement added that all night clubs are still barred from operation till further notice.