Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The Enugu State House of Assembly has commiserated with the family of a member, Mr Chijioke Ugwueze, who died on Friday after suffering from a brief illness suspected to be COVID-19 related.

In a statement released on Saturday, the Chairman, House Committee on Information and Communication, Chief Jeff Mbah, disclosed that the Speaker of the House, Chief Edward Ubosi, has ordered an immediate closure of the Assembly complex as a precautionary measure.

The statement reads in part:

‘In order not to err on the side of caution while the remote and immediate cause of his death is being ascertained, the Speaker of the State Assembly, Rt Hon Edward Ubosi, has ordered the immediate closure of the Assembly complex for decontamination, as well as the suspension of all activities in the complex till further notice.’

The statement added that ‘our heartfelt sympathies go to the Ugwueze family, the wife and children, the people of Isi-Uzo constituency, all our distinguished colleagues in Enugu State House of Assembly and Enugu State government for this irreparable loss.’

Mbah, who prayed for the repose of the soul of the late lawmaker, described Ugwueze as ‘an astute politician, a team player, a kind-hearted, brilliant and vibrant young man with great leadership potentials.’