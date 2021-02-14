Enugu Government has enjoined residents of the state to conduct their affairs in strict compliance with the recent Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Health Protection Regulations 2021, enunciated by President Muhammadu Buhari on January 26.

The regulatory measures were made by President Buhari “in consideration of urgent need to protect the health and wellbeing of Nigerians in the face of the widespread and rising numbers of COVID-19 in Nigeria.”

In a statement by Commissioner for Information, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, the state government disclosed it has been on red alert over the second wave of the COVID-19, stressing that it is pertinent to remind residents that the pandemic, “with its associated morbidity and mortality, is still ravaging.”

Aroh lamented that Enugu residents “have seemingly let our guards down and shown unacceptably low compliance with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Presidential Task Force Guidelines and Protocols for prevention of coronavirus infection transmission.”

The commissioner, who harped on the inherent penalties for contravention as contained in the President’s COVID-19 Health Protection Regulations 2021, said strict compliance with the referenced regulations is in the overriding public health importance.