Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Secretary Enyimba International FC of Aba, Chibuzo Nwogu, has suggested that the League Management Company (LMC), should adopt an abridged league format of Super-10 at the end of the ravaging Coronavirus pandemic to determine the league leaders and relegated teams in the current truncated season.

Speaking to Daily Sunsport on telephone in Abuja, the club’s Chief Scribe further explained that the 20 teams should be divided into two parts of 10 sides, adding that while the first top 10 teams engage each other to decide league winners and continental club tourney bound teams, the last bottom 10 teams should play Super-10 to determine the relegated teams.

Asked the way forward for the suspended Nigerian elite league, Nwosu, said: “It is no longer news that the world health pandemic has disrupted the leagues not only in Nigeria but also across the globe. However, I want to suggest that the LMC should adopt an abridged league to determine the true champions of the league season.

“What I mean by abridged league is a situation where the participating clubs are divided into two. While the first top 10 teams play Super-10 to determine the champion and Nigeria representatives in the continental club championship, the last bottom 10 teams will equally play Super-10 to decide the four teams to be relegated. There must be relegated teams to enable the clubs in the lower league to enjoy Premier league status next season,” he suggested.

On whether he cold have made the recommendation if Enyimba is still on the relegation zone with outstanding matches, he said: “I know that many might be sentimental about this suggestion, but we are talking about the best approach to salvage the league and align it with the other leagues across the globe.

“We should admit the fact that Nigerian football is going down every day. It is obvious that we don’t have quality super players any longer. This is because most players don’t want to play in the domestic league at least for three, four or five seasons.

“Every player wants to go to Europe and there is no deliberate local or national policy in place to ensure that a player spends certain number of seasons in the domestic league before leaving the country to join foreign leagues. If we don’t start the policy now, we will certainly continue to have half-baked national team players or lack quality players at the club to represent Nigeria at continental inter club competitions.

“When Nigeria participated in the USA 1994 FIFA World Cup, those sets of players had played for the domestic leagues and continental games before going to Europe. They were good players in the domestic leagues for a long time with teams like Iwuanyanwu, Leventis United, and Rangers etc, before joining European clubs. It will be in our best interest to ensure that any player planning to leave should have played at least three seasons in the domestic league,” he suggested.