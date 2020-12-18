Ethiopian Airlines Group has been given an award by Airbus for its ‘unique agility and resilience’ that it displayed amid the COVID 19 global crisis.

Ethiopian Group CEO, Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam, said the airline was delighted that the aircraft manufacturer has recognised the efforts of the management and employees in ensuring the delivery of quality service. “We at Ethiopian Airlines are immensely delighted that one of the top companies in the world, Airbus, has recognised the efforts of the management and employees of Ethiopian Airlines’ unique agility and resilience amid the COVID 19 global crisis. We were there when the world needed us most. I would like to express my gratitude to the over 17 thousand hardworking Ethiopian employees and management team,” GebreMariam said.

Airbus Vice President, Sales Africa, and Levant Customer Affairs, Mr. Hadi Akoum, said: “This is to express the admiration of Airbus executive management and Airbus whole employees for the unbelievable achievement of Ethiopian Airlines in this unprecedented epidemic. While other airlines were just trying to figure out what to do, Ethiopia Airlines was aggressively pressing ahead finding solution, creating solution converting their passenger aircraft to freighters. Ethiopian Airlines is the first one to do it on Airbus A350 and continue to fly and create even new business. This is something unique all over the world. Today, Ethiopian Airlines is able to maintain the operation of all fleet where others are at 10 percent of their capability, and many airlines have just simply gone bankrupt and people have lost their jobs. This has been done because of the visionary leadership, Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam. Ethiopian Airlines today is showing the example to the whole world in resilience and visionary thinking of the leadership. Thank you very much, it is a real admiration that we express at Airbus for your leadership and for Ethiopian Airlines employees.”

Ethiopian Airlines is the first global airline that converted A350 passenger aircraft to cargo to transport the much needed medical supplies to combat the spread of COVID 19. The Airline is now operating 16 A350 aircraft in its network.