From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Outgoing Head of the Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Ketil Karlsen, has lamented the negative impact of COVID-19 pandemic on Nigerians.

Karlsen said the EU provided a total of €1.1 billion for Nigeria in recent years in both humanitarian aid and development cooperation assistance.

Speaking during the Europe Day celebration in Abuja, Karlsen said it was no secret that the past year had been a difficult one.

The EU envoy also said the difficulty experienced in the EU was also experienced in Nigeria, saying that “that was the case in the EU and the case in Nigeria as well.”

He lamented the hardship the people were going through, and how the pandemic adversely impacted lives and livelihoods.

“Just look at the dire economic situation for so many ordinary Nigerians right now. And of course, the pandemic has exacerbated those already existing vulnerabilities,” Karlsen said.

Karlsen, however, said there were also very positive takeaways which were important to remember on a night that the EU marked the Europe Day.

“And I think we have seen over the past year, how the relationship between Nigeria and Europe has grown only stronger. So, there are a lot of reasons for celebrating,” Karlsen added.

While recalling the recent high-level visits between the EU and the Government of Nigeria, preparatory to the ministerial meeting that held in November, 2020, Karlsen disclosed that such engagements were not only to talk, but to agree on very specific ways forward.