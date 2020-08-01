Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government, yesterday, received 270 cubic meters of medical supplies from the European Union (EU) and the United Nations (UN).

The donation, according to the Press and Information Officer, the Delegation of the European Union to Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Mr Modestus Chukwulaka, was to further enhance the COVID-19 response in the country.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic unfolds in Nigeria, the need for essential medical supplies increases with the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases. The European Union Delegation and the United Nations in Nigeria, today, handed over the second consignment of over 270 cubic meters of medical supplies to the Government of Nigeria.

“The second consignment, which is part of the US$ 22 million procurement of essential medical supplies for the COVID-19 response, approved by the EU and endorsed by the Nigeria/One-UN COVID-19 Basket Fund Board, arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Sunday, July26 2020,” the statement said.

Chukwulaka added that the over 270 CBM shipment consists of thousands of personal protective equipment and hundreds of other medical supplies that will aid the provision of adequate healthcare for those affected by the virus.

Speaking during the presentation of the medical supplies, the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, said Nigeria was yet to conquer the pandemic in the country in spite of efforts to address its impact. He commended the EU and the UN for the donation of the medical supplies, saying that the response showed example of international collaboration in moment of crisis.

In his remarks, the Chargé d’Affaires of the EU Delegation, Mr Alexandre Borges Gomes, stressed that the EU continued to support the Government of Nigeria in its efforts to address the health impact and socio-economic challenges of the pandemic.

On his part, the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, Edward Kallon, acknowledged the support to the Government of Nigeria from the EU and other partners through the One UN COVID-19 response. Kallon added that global solidarity was not only a moral imperative, but the only way to reduce the impact of the crisis. Kallon however called on Nigerians to lead and own the fight against COVID-19 19 by complying with preventive measures of hand washing, wearing of masks and social distancing.

State authorities, Kallon also said, must lead by example in the fight and hold institutions and organizations accountable to ensure compliance.