Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has said that the evacuation of Nigerians abroad remains suspended until a new policy on mandatory supervised isolation of persons arriving the country is completed.

The National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Dr. Sani Aliyu, said this on Monday in Abuja, at the briefing of the committee.

According to him, “Mandatory supervised isolation of persons arriving outside the country will continue to be for 14 days until a new policy comes into place.

“There will be no further evacuation of Nigerians until the new policy that is currently being developed with the private sector comes into place. Any prior arrangements of evacuation of Nigerians from outside of the country is suspended until the new policy comes into place.

"Any prior arrangements of evacuation of Nigerians from outside of the country is suspended until the new policy comes into place. All these measures will need to include compliance on non-pharmaceutical interventions," Aliyu said.

He said that the goal of phase two of the ease of lockdown, over the next four weeks is to balance public safety with protecting likelihoods, as well as allowing full restoration of economic activities across the country.