Josfyn Uba

Pax Herbal Clinic and Research Laboratories, Ewu, in Edo State managed by the Oblates of St Benedictine’s Catholic Monks, on April 29,2020, announced, the development of a herbal medicine, “CVD PLUS” for the cure of Covid-19.

The announcement was made through a statement on its official Facebook page signed by Fr Anslem Adodo OSB.

The research is a joint effort of experts from two notable Federal universities —University of Lagos and University of Benin, a tertiary health institution—Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital, Edo State and experts sent by Prof. Tunde Salako and Prof. Catherine Adeyeye

Fr Adodo stated that a new drug called the “CVD PLUS” is solely developed for the treatment of Coronavirus.

The constituents, according to him are antiviral and immunomodulatory agents. which help to stimulate antibodies.

Anselm Adodo maintained that plant-based drugs are the best approach to combat the Coronavirus disease considering that the drugs are easily produced, stored and distributed and can be handled by both medical and non-medical personnel as they pose low contamination risk.

Fr. Anselm assured the public that NAFDAC is ready to speed up approval of the CVD Plus and while that is ongoing, other approved products such as the Pax Herbal Bitters, Pax Herbal Bitter Tea and Pax Herbal Health Tea could be used to manage symptoms of the Coronavirus.