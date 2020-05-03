Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Former Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Reverend Tor Uja, has advocated for a more coordinated approach between the federal and state governments in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Uja who made the suggestion while speaking with newsmen in Makurdi, the Benue State capital maintained that there must be a closer working relationship between the federal and the state governments.

While opining that the task forces are the instruments through which this can be achieved, the former NCPC boss said the state task forces can sustain regular reports to the national task force in order to enhance closer monitoring of what is going on in every part of the country so that collective decisive steps are taken to stem the tide of the pandemic.

He lauded the efforts so far taken by the federal and state governments, the sacrifice of medical workers, the media as well as the Christian community and called for sustainability and upgrading until the pandemic is overcome.

“With the country’s huge population and the fatalities so far recorded, it is clear that outstanding successes have been recorded in tackling the global health challenge in the nation.

“We need to transfer our experience to the world, to let them know what we’re doing to make our fatality so low and to make even our infection this low.”

He, however, regretted that every point, despite successes recorded, “we keep looking out to other parts of the world for solutions they are adopting and they are not working and then we abandon our own solutions that are working.”

Uja also enjoined Christian leaders to rise to the challenge by providing appropriate leadership at the national and global levels noting that the world was looking for answers which only the Church can provide.