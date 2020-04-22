Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

A former Imo State House of Assembly member representing Owerri West constituency, Innocent Ekeh, has donated hand sanitisers and cash money to journalists in the state.

Ekeh, while handing the items he distributed according to chapels of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in the state, explained that he made the gesture bearing in mind that the newsmen are also vulnerable to COVID-19 in the course of their duties.

According to the lawmaker “I do not have the funds to give you as I intended but this is my widow’s mite. I have done this because journalists on duty are also more vulnerable, they risk their lives to keep us informed and I believe they should be respected and rewarded for this.”

He called on other public-spirited individuals to support and encourage the journalists in Nigeria so that they would continue to render their service to the people.

Receiving the items on behalf of the correspondents chapel, NUJ state chairman Steve Uzoechi thanked the lawmaker just as he urged others to emulate his kind gesture.

“It is not about the size of his gift that matters, but we wish to note that he did something that if others follow suit we may have a lot to cheer about.

“He recognised the fact that journalists are also a vulnerable group and urgently need palliatives in such a time as this,” Uzoechi said.