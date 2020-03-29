Chief Osita Chidoka, a former Minister of Aviation has urged states and Federal Government to provide relief items for Nigerians before shutting down the economy occasioned by Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Chidoka made the call in a statement made available by Mr Ikechukwu Okafor, his aide on Media and Publicity on Sunday in Awka, Anambra.

He said though a total lockdown could help curb the spread of Coronavirus, Nigeria should work out a palliative that would sustain the people while in isolation.

The former minister called on the Federal Government to rejig the Federal COVID-19 action committee and make it more proactive.

“We need a Nigerian solution that harnesses its strength, overcome the structural weaknesses while curbing spread of the virus.

“We cannot afford a shut down without clear thinking and plans to mitigate impact on our cash economy where majority are on daily pay. We are not China, US or Italy.

“The critical mass of the Nigerian population rely on daily pay to survive and as such, have to be protected in the model the government adopts,” he said.(NAN)