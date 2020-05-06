Former presidential aspirant on the platform of All Prpgressives Congress (APC), Chief Charles Udeogaranya has proffered some solutions he believes will be helpful in the fighting the raging COVID-19 in the country.

He encouraged Nigerians to face the challenge presented by the virus with a undaunting spirit and refuse to yield to fear, while commiserating with many who have been affected in one way or the other by the Coronavirus.

In a release, Chief Udeogaranya said: “As a Nigerian and stakeholder, I wish to convey my condolences to all those who have lost dear ones or have suffered in one way or the other at the hands of COVID-19.

“I recall that Franklin D. Roosevelt once said: ‘The only thing we have to fear is fear Itself’ in his inaugural speech as the 32nd president of United States on Saturday, March 4, 1933.

“And the Bible makes solemn proclamation ‘Fear not’ at least 80 times. In the light of the above-established counsel, I urge the Nigeria government not to fear COVID-19 but rather do the followings: Get all the medical frontline personell dealing with COVID-19 to continue to recommend to Nigerians what steps, medications, dietary, herbs, exercise, etc they need to be taking to help them avoid contacting COVID-19 or to get help get cure if they contract the virus.

“Increase testing capacity at identified points or locations and ensure that tests are done, at least one hour after the citizens get to such points. We need to equip our medical team to ensure that they offer their best treatment to everyone who is infected.”

He note that COVID-19 safe-age group of Nigerians is majorly between 20- 55 years, adding that people in the bracket unarguably constitute the bulk of the country’s workforce “and, therefore, should not be locked down as they appear to have what it takes to survive Covid-19.”

He urged government “to allow citizens within this age bracket to go about their normal businesses mindful of the recommendations of the Nigerian medical team.”

He further noted that “since importation is Nigeria’s second-largest revenue source and number one job creation in Nigeria, the country should workout safety measures with airline operators such as Ethiopian Airline, Kenya Airways and Air Peace in conjunction with various embassies and consulates like those of China, India, Turkey, Malaysia and Indonesia etc to ensure that trade and logistics do no suffer.”

He further urged the Federal Government to ease restrictions at land borders to ensure that stranded Nigerian citizens are allowed to return home after due checks.