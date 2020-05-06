Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Since the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus, which has crippled the globe with attendant lockdown, distribution of palliatives to the indigent to ameliorate hardship has become a trend. The Osun State Government led the pack when it distributed 6,020,000 bags of rice and other items to the less privileged in its 30 local government areas.

The 21-member Food and Relief Materials Committee (FRMC), set up by Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, distributed rice, beans and garri to the vulnerable. Local government areas affected included Iwo, Ifedayo, Isokan and Atakumosa West, where the less privileged, including the physically challenged, benefitted from the largesse.

One of the physically challenged persons, Eyitayo Okeowo, said: “Despite my condition, I am a shoemaker. I have been managing my life with my job. But since the lockdown, I could not do anything because there were no customers. Life has been difficult. I thank government for this kindness by giving us these food stuffs.”

Other concerned privileged individuals, including politicians, also extended some milk of kindness to the indigent by donating foodstuffs and cash.

Two-time Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Bola Oyebamiji, followed suit by distributing foodstuff worth millions of naira to the people of Ayedaade, Isakan and Irewole local government areas. The food items loaded in about 10 trucks, included rice, beans, garri and semovita. He said the gesture was a personal decision to reach out to his people at this difficult time.

A beneficiary, Mrs. Modinatu Bose, from Òkè-Ada’s Compound, Ikire, said: “Over the years, we have known Oyebamiji as a very kind leader who has the wellbeing of his people at heart. He has done it again. These foodstuffs given to me can take me and my kids for a week or more. My kids will be very happy today. The hunger we have been experiencing will reduce now. I thank God.”

Mr. Mustapha Muideen, from Olorita Oko’s Compound, Ikoyi, said: “I am particularly happy that the relief committee members adopted a very easy means for us to get these food items. May God bless Oyebamiji. We are so happy and thankful to God that we have a man like him.”

Mr. Deji Adeleke, a businessman and younger brother of the late former governor, Isiaka, also donated 6,640 bags of rice and 6,664 bags of beans. A community leader, Alhaji Bamidele Bandi, said: “This is a very commendable effort by the Adeleke Dynasty. The food items are so plenty that a lot of people will benefit from all the local government areas. This will help us to cope with the coronavirus hardship at least for some days before the end of the lockdown.”

Another beneficiary, Mrs. Anjola Kolawole, said: “Today is a day of joy for me and my children. My husband is locked down in Ibadan. So, things have not been easy for me and my three kids. With these foodstuffs that we have got, we can survive for some days. May God bless Adeleke’s family.”

Member representing Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Wole Oke, donated 600 bags of rice estimated at N15 million to the relief committee. The lawmaker, who is chairman of the House Committee on Public Accounts, said the gesture was without party affiliation but to assist the needy to cushion the adverse effects of the lockdown.

However, in some rural communities, distribution of palliatives was a dream to residents. Relief materials being distributed by government, politicians, NGOs and others are yet to get to them. They are facing serious hunger and imminent starvation. They are finding it difficult to feed their families.

Mr. Isiaka Alabelewe, a resident of Awesin, lamented: “Some of us are only hearing the news of the so-called palliatives. All we are hearing is that palliative is coming to our doorsteps tomorrow.

“But it has been tomorrow after tomorrow. Even to get the monthly N5,000 allowance promised by Buhari is also a tall dream.”

“My children have been falling sick. One of them has been coughing and I need about N1,400 to buy drugs for them. I cannot get the money because I cannot go out to hustle,” a single mother who preferred anonymity lamented.

But Alhaji Bakare Oyeweso, an artisan said: “The hunger that coronavirus has brought is deadlier than the disease. It has turned a lot of people to beggars.”