The Federal Government has warned Nigerians to expect a rise in the number of cases with easing of restrictions.

Chairman of the Task Force on COVID-19, Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, gave the warning at the daily briefing in Abuja yesterday.

Nigeria’s confirmed cases yesterday was 26,484, 10,152 recoveries and 603 fatalities with 790 cases reported in a single day on Wednesday.

“What this means is that Nigerians should never mistake the relaxation by government as a signal that the COVID-19 battle has been concluded,” he said.

Mustapha cleared the air on the limited measures announced for the education sector, saying schools have not been authorised to open: “For the avoidance of doubt, schools have not resumed. Only critical examination classes will be allowed to resume for those who need revision before examinations. As we have informed you, the Federal Ministry of Education will consult further with stakeholders before issuing guidelines that will lead to full resumption. We appeal to Nigerians to continue to show understanding and to ensure that their wards take full advantage of electronic platforms provided for learning.”

Reduce avoidable fatalities

The SGF also appealed to health workers and authorities of healthcare facilities to help reduce avoidable fatalities from the non-coronavirus-related conditions, by attending to all patients while still observing the COVID-19 protocols.

This is as he said the PTF has continued to receive reports of medical institutions refusing to receive patients for fear of COVID-19.

Condemns Kogi attack

“The PTF has received with great concern reports about the attack on the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja, Kogi State, by some hoodlums.

“The PTF is particularly distressed and regrets the trauma to which medical workers, patients and others who went on their legitimate businesses were subjected. I wish to assure you that security agencies have been tasked with the responsibility for fishing out the criminal elements behind it and they will be brought to justice. We thank law-abiding Nigerians for reporting the occurrence promptly,” he said.

Mustapha, however, said a number of countries set aside one day in the year as a National Doctors’ Day, noting that it was instructive for Nigerians as a nation.

“We salute all medical workers and thank them for the selfless, high-risk job they are handling for humanity.

“We remain proud of all of you and we assure you once more of the nation’s support,” he said.

Mustapha said that the PTF would continue to work with the states and other stakeholders regarding the precision measures to be deployed in the high-burden local government areas.

Madagascar herbal remedy

Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, said preliminary results of the analysis carried out on the Madagascan herbal remedy, Covid Organics, have shown that it was the same as the plant Artemisia anua, grown in Abuja by the Nigerian Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRID) for research purposes.

He said the Madagascan remedy would be subjected to further tests to verify its efficacy when a grant is approved.

The herbal tea, produced by the Malagasy Institute of Applied Research (IMRA), was created from the Artemisia plant, and touted as a cure for the coronavirus disease, but health experts have warned about its risks.

Nigeria received five cartons of samples of the herbal tea in May and they were handed over to the Ministry of Health.

Ehanire said: “Preliminary results of the analysis of the so-called Madagascar herbs by NIPRID show that it is the same as the plant Artemisia anua, which is grown in the NIPRID research farm in Abuja. Further research on its efficacy will be conducted when a grant is approved.”

Young people driving transmission

Director-general of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, has said that young people, aged between 20 and 40, were driving the transmission of the the pandemic in the country.

The DG said investigation had established that persons from 50 years and above were most prone to the virus, with three out of five deaths from the pandemic usually within that age bracket, and urged Nigerians to take precautions to protect their older relatives by wearing face masks, practicing hand/respiratory hygiene, and maintaining a physical distance of two metres from each other.

“Nigerians should ensure that, if they share a toilet and bathroom, the facilities must be cleaned after each use. Where possible, we should all consider drawing up rosters for bathing.

“We should also encourage frequent hand-washing with soap and water by all other household members, and disinfect frequently touched surfaces like door handles, light switches and TV remotes.

“We must also keep shared spaces well ventilated and minimise the time spent in shared enclosed spaces such as kitchens, bathrooms and sitting areas.

“Where possible, we should sleep in different beds and endeavour to maintain physical distancing even within the household.

“We must also avoid sharing towels and common household items like cutlery and drinking cups, among others,” he advised.